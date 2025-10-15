Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 12.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 68.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 49.9% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

