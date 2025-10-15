IFG Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,548 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,713,000 after buying an additional 844,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

