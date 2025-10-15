PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stake Cut by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 74,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.27.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

