Equitable Trust Co. Sells 118 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.98 and its 200 day moving average is $153.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

