Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 220 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

