Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,794 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE ORCL opened at $299.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

