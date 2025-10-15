Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,225,000 after acquiring an additional 773,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after acquiring an additional 765,010 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8%

LLY stock opened at $812.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $935.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

