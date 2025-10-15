AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $33.08 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,041 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $33,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 16,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.