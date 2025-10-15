Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,332,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,419,000 after buying an additional 91,199 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 640,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,720,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $111.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.