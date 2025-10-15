Davidson Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 37,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $475.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $488.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.10. The company has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

