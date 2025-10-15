Curated Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $608.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $619.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $600.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

