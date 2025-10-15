Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.9%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.71. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

