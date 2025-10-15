Strategent Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Strategent Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.