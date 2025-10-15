Kennon Green & Company LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.2% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 168,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DIS opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

