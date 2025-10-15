Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.