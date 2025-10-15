ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Purchased by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 152.1% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

