Chevron Corporation $CVX Position Increased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4%

CVX stock opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $263.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.