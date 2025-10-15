Sagace Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Sagace Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VIG stock opened at $216.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $218.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

