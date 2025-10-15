SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys 175 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after buying an additional 1,971,996 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,751,000 after buying an additional 618,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,213,000 after buying an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.91.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

