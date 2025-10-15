Pfizer Inc. $PFE Holdings Decreased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,606,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after buying an additional 928,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.