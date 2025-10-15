Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $812.65 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $935.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $769.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $744.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

