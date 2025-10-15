Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $326.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $332.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

