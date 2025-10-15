PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Holdings Lowered by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.27.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

