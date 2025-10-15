Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $335.94 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.