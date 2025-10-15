Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $335.94 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

