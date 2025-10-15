Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 728,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 108,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 249,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73,610 shares during the period. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 256,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VEA opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

