Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Stock Holdings Cut by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,826,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

