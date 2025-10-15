5,679 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 186,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $299.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.52. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.