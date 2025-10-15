Essex LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.63.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,215.35 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $516.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,213.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,172.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

