Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 317,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,155,000 after acquiring an additional 71,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 121,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $608.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $600.59 and a 200 day moving average of $560.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $619.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

