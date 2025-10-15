Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 3.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after buying an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

