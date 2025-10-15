Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of WFC opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $270.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.77.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

