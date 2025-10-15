951 Shares in SAP SE $SAP Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 951 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,364,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SAP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $270.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $332.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.05 and a 200 day moving average of $282.42. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $313.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.