AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 9,660 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $93,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $387.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.56 and its 200 day moving average is $377.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

