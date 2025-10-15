Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 127 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $387.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

