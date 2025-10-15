RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,360,494,000 after buying an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,279,867,000 after buying an additional 477,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $387.72 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $385.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.