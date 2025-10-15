Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.3% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $51,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $812.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63. The company has a market cap of $769.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.