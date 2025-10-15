Smart Portfolios LLC Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Smart Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $229.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.39 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.34.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Rothschild Redb raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.13.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $16,246,879.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,470,379,589.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,333 shares of company stock valued at $584,293,759. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

