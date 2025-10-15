Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 58.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $295.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $307.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

