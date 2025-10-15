Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

