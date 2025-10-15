Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 32,338 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,119 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,322,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.