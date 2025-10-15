Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Buys 662 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

