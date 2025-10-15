General Dynamics Corporation $GD Holdings Decreased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 25,390.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 203,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,516,000 after buying an additional 202,871 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3%

GD stock opened at $335.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

