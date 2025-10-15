Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 311.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $218.19 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

