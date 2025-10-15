Aries Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE ORCL opened at $299.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.67 and its 200 day moving average is $212.52.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

