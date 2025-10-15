Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.06.

NYSE:LLY opened at $812.65 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $935.63. The firm has a market cap of $769.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $744.36 and its 200-day moving average is $765.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

