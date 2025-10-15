Triton Wealth Management PLLC Takes $918,000 Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Oklo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oklo by 161.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Oklo by 120.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oklo by 281.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE OKLO opened at $173.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $183.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $773,175.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,854.72. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.