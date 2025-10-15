Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $266,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

