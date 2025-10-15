Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires Shares of 1,631 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $387.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

