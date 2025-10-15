Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $295.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $307.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.