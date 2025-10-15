RTX Corporation $RTX Holdings Raised by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 136.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RTX by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $130,194,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:RTX opened at $159.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.39. The stock has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.